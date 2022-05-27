Girlfriend says her boyfriend likes random pictures of girls and follows influencers, is this normal?

- Advertisement -

A girlfriend who wanted to know if her boyfriend’s wandering eye is normal took to social media to ask other netizens. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers on Wednesday (May 25), the girlfriend wrote that she had been together with her boyfriend for many years, but that there was one issue that always bugged her.

She said that he would often ‘like’ photos of random girls he did not know on social media, and would follow many social media influencers. She added that even though she had spoken to him about it many times, he would still continue with it.

Netizens were not sympathetic towards her. Some wrote that she too might also look at good-looking guys, others added that her boyfriend should have taken her concerns seriously.

Here’s what they said:

In another post earlier this year, a clueless boyfriend asks netizens why his girlfriend has been so insecure of late because of the arguments they have been having over “our boundaries”.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the boyfriend wrote that the issues started when his girlfriend of over two years found out that he had been following over 300 bikini models on Instagram.

“Her basis was that she felt disrespected that [I] had to follow and like onevery bikini photo these models post to validate them”.

“I mentioned that they’re just mindless likes and its not like I would date them or would even have a chance to see them as they’re overseas. She got angrier and said that if I had the chance I probably would jump at them then and I’m being insensitive towards her feelings,” the boyfriend wrote.

In his post on Wednesday (Feb 9), the boyfriend continued that his girlfriend also raised the issue that he did not post any photos of her on his Instagram account.

When he placed a photo of his female idol in his car, he wrote that his girlfriend got annoyed once more “because I didn’t have any photos of her/us in my room or car. I told her that I just wanted to look at my bias photo after a tiring work day. She’s now asking me to keep a printed copy of our photo in my wallet now but i really don’t feel like giving in to her demands anymore”.

In his post, he wrote that she was nitpicking on his behaviour and explained that he did not understand why she was so insecure.

“Isn’t it enough that I chose and waited many months for her to be my gf out of the other girls enough to show that I am dedicating myself to this relationship,” he added.

