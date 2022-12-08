Home News Geylang restaurant looking for couple who forgot to pay S$36 bill before...

Geylang restaurant looking for couple who forgot to pay S$36 bill before leaving, but netizens suspect the couple planned it

Photo: TikTok screengrab

Members of the online community observed that the whole thing seemed planned by the couple.

By Hana O
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A Vietnamese barbeque and hotpot restaurant in Geylang is appealing to the public for assistance in reaching out to a couple who forgot to pay their bill.

The restaurant attached CCTV footage of the couple who dined at its 45 Lorong 27 Geylang outlet. “Please help us to find the couple below,” wrote Ăn Là Ghiền in a post on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore.

@nhahangvietnam

Please help us to find#anlaghien✅

♬ original sound – Nhà Hàng Việt Nam @ Singapore – Nhà Hàng Việt Nam @ Singapore

The video showed the couple finishing their meal and walking out the door soon after. “They had forgotten to pay the bill of S$36 and just left after eating,” said the restaurant.

Photo: TikTok screengrab

Photo: TikTok screengrab

Photo: TikTok screengrab

Based on their receipt, they ate on Tuesday (Dec 6). “Kindly contact my cashier at 87117705 if you see this video,” the post noted.

Photo: TikTok screengrab

Meanwhile, members of the online community observed that the whole thing seemed planned by the couple. “I doubt that they had forgotten to pay the bill,” said a netizen on the original video posted on TikTok.

“The guy side glanced around before whispering to his female counterpart to leave. Definitely premeditated,” added TikTok user jerryruddin29.

“This type of people (if intentional) is the reason why some F&B collect payment after your order,” noted TikTok user Calico.

Others urged the restaurant management to file a police report for faster resolution.

“Hope the couple sees this video and kindly come back to the restaurant for payment,” added another netizen. /TISG

Serangoon Garden ‘eat-and-run’ incident: Kind strangers offer to foot the bill out of sympathy for restaurant after couple refused to pay $270 for their meal at Korean BBQ

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore