Geylang restaurant looking for couple who forgot to pay S$36 bill before leaving, but netizens suspect the couple planned it

A Vietnamese barbeque and hotpot restaurant in Geylang is appealing to the public for assistance in reaching out to a couple who forgot to pay their bill.

The restaurant attached CCTV footage of the couple who dined at its 45 Lorong 27 Geylang outlet. “Please help us to find the couple below,” wrote Ăn Là Ghiền in a post on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore.

The video showed the couple finishing their meal and walking out the door soon after. “They had forgotten to pay the bill of S$36 and just left after eating,” said the restaurant.

Based on their receipt, they ate on Tuesday (Dec 6). “Kindly contact my cashier at 87117705 if you see this video,” the post noted.

Meanwhile, members of the online community observed that the whole thing seemed planned by the couple. “I doubt that they had forgotten to pay the bill,” said a netizen on the original video posted on TikTok.

“The guy side glanced around before whispering to his female counterpart to leave. Definitely premeditated,” added TikTok user jerryruddin29.

“This type of people (if intentional) is the reason why some F&B collect payment after your order,” noted TikTok user Calico.

Others urged the restaurant management to file a police report for faster resolution.

“Hope the couple sees this video and kindly come back to the restaurant for payment,” added another netizen. /TISG

