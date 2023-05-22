GetGo car driver arrested for drink-driving after 3 vehicles collide at Marina Blvd

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old male driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after three vehicles were involved in an accident took place on Friday (May 19) night at the junction of Bayfront Avenue and Marina Boulevard.

The police received a call for assistance close to midnight, at 11.55 pm and found that the accident involved a taxi, a van, and a car owned by the car-sharing company GetGo. The young man arrested was driving the GetGo car.

The van and the GetGo car collided head-on, their front parts heavily damaged. The impact of the collision caused an incoming Comfort DelGro taxi to rear-end the van. The taxi’s hood was severely damaged.

Emergency services were swiftly dispatched to the scene, and the 28-year-old male van driver and the 58-year-old male taxi driver were promptly transported to the hospital for treatment. Both men were conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

