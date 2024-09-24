SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to underline the importance of mutual consideration and understanding after she appeared not to have received such treatment from a food delivery rider.

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday evening (Sept 22), Jen Lim posted photos of a foodpanda motorbike after she had an encounter with its rider.

Ms Lim opened her post by saying she understood that food delivery riders are “always fighting for time.” She added, “They (food delivery riders) always hope the public will be more sympathetic and understanding towards them.”

Similarly, Ms Lim had a “sincere” wish that the delivery riders would also be more considerate and understanding towards the public.

She went on to explain that the delivery rider had parked his motorcycle at the bay designated for people in vehicles to alight. Since her in-laws needed to alight at the time, Ms Lim requested the rider to park his bike at the motorcycle parking lot.

However, she claimed the man asked her “to get lost” and “simply moved his bike to the side.” And then, after her in-laws alighted from their vehicle, she could not go through since the motorbike was parked at the side.

“If you want us to be understanding, you must also be understanding,” Ms Lim added. She posted three photos showing a food delivery rider’s bike parked at a curb, not in a parking lot.

Her post has gotten attention from other members of COMPLAINT SINGAPORE, some of whom have commented on it and even shared it.

One man wrote that he considered the food delivery rider’s attitude unacceptable and urged Ms Lim to report him to the authorities via the OneService app. Another said that the incident can be reported to the NEA. “How to pity him if he is so self-centred?” he added.

A member of the group also called the delivery rider “selfish” for his actions. One more commenter chimed in to say that he no longer uses food delivery services anymore.

Yet another commenter lamented that Singapore no longer sells itself as a place where people practice courtesy, unlike in the days of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Ms Lim and foodpanda for further comments or updates. /TISG

