COVID 19 Featured News

Frontliners claim they were forgotten in COVID-19 Resilience Medal Award list in open letter to Ong Ye Kung

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 19, 2023

SINGAPORE: A group of healthcare professionals who served on the frontlines of Singapore’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic have issued an open letter on social media, alleging that they were left out of the list of awardees who were honoured with the COVID-19 resilience medals.

Last December, the Government announced that about 99,000 frontliners and 800 teams would receive the Covid-19 Resilience Medal and Certificate in honour of their substantive contributions during the pandemic. The award is meant to recognise and pay tribute to the many thousands whose contributions and sacrifices saw Singapore through the pandemic.

Amid news reports that some recipients are hawking their medals for profit on e-commerce platforms, a group of healthcare workers have claimed that their names are missing from the list of awardees.

The open letter, addressed to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and his ministry, was published online by The Honest Healthcare Worker’s Instagram page. The letter stated:

“While others were selling their medals, we never received ours. Our names were missed out on the list of awardees even though we served with our colleagues in the Covid wards from the very beginning.

“We are doctors who served in the pandemic isolation wards. We are allied health professionals that went into the pandemic wards to provide rehabilitation to patients with Covid.

“We are nurses who were seconded by agencies to provide care and administer medication to Covid patients in the pandemic wards. We are the ambulance drivers of 993 who transported Covid patients to and fro from Transitional Care Facilities and the hospitals. There’s more of us – too many to name.

“One by one, our colleagues were being called up to receive their awards and we waited our turn. It never came. We looked up our names on the full list of awardees released by the Prime Minister’s Office and we couldn’t find ourselves there. Our colleagues were confused. We were providing direct care together on the front when Covid first hit us till it became endemic. We were there. How is it that we were forgotten?

“We were never told about the nomination process or the criteria to qualify. We just waited our turn, expecting that we would be recognised but our turns never came. Our names were omitted while senior doctors who refused to enter the pandemic wards were awarded medals. Many others who never provided direct care for Covid patients were honoured. If they were, even more so, why weren’t we?

“We know in our hearts that we did our part. We’re not even looking for additional monetary rewards as some do, although it would have been much appreciated. We don’t resent those who received the awards even if they weren’t in the wards.

“All we wish for is to be recognised and remembered for the sacrifices we made. To take our rightful place on the list alongside our colleagues. So that our children will find our names when they look back one day and know that we served our country and did our duty when Singapore needed us most. For all we’ve done, we deserve to be remembered.”

Singaporeans responding to the open letter online indicated that the gap is due to the failure of the leaders of healthcare teams to submit their team’s names to the authorities.

See also  Prestigious Science and Technology Awards Celebrate Five Outstanding Scientists in Singapore

Reddit user u/sfushimi said, “Healthcare worker here. Completely true, MOHH (in charge of all junior doctors in Singapore) missed out on nominating a whole bunch of their employees, who were obviously staffing the pandemic wards all the time. This is not some isolated case. Not surprised if other organisations are equally dysfunctional.”

They said, “Meanwhile, “senior doctors who refused to step into the pandemic wards” get the medal, because their nomination was by the hospital which didn’t mess up.”

Another Reddit user, u/everydayman33 added: “From what I heard from a friend, the nominations is submitted by the boss or hod. Hence, if the boss don’t like you or genuinely miss out on your name then you won’t be given.”

u/-BabysitterDad- summed up the sense of injustice the frontliners must be feeling, with a comment that said: “If this is indeed true then it’s sad. Not being recognised for your hard work and sacrifices is one thing. Not being recognised while others who didn’t contribute get awards – that sucks.”

See also  Jennifer Aniston not going to Emmys because of Covid

The Independent Singapore has approached the Health Ministry for comment.

Read related: COVID-19 resilience medals resold online from $300 to $1M

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News SG Politics

S Iswaran sentenced to a year in jail, five months more time sought by the prosecution

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

88% of Singapore employers acknowledge talent loss due to work-life boundary issues

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans expect China’s influence in Asia to surpass the United States: IPS Survey

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Personal Finance

Investing Disasters: Rookie mistakes that could cost you everything!

October 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

YouTuber Tzuyang returns to Mukbang: Ready to feast again after 3-month hiatus

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Personal Finance

Middle-class stuck in financial rut: Are you making these costly cash blunders?

October 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Entertainment

K-pop royalty unite: G-Dragon, Pharrell Williams, NewJeans, IU, and more celebrate 2NE1’s comeback concert after 10 years!

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.