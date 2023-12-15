SINGAPORE: Numerous individuals have taken to the e-commerce platform Carousell to resell the COVID-19 Resilience Medals they recently received from the Singapore Government. These medals, initially awarded to frontline workers for their commendable efforts in battling the coronavirus pandemic, have sparked controversy as prices soar from $300 to an astonishing $1 million!

The Singapore government honoured over 110,000 individuals with the COVID-19 Resilience Medal earlier this month. However, a disturbing trend has emerged, with sellers on Carousell seeking to profit from what was intended as a symbol of recognition for frontline heroes.

One seller told TODAY that he did not view the medal as an honour but as a potential source of financial gain. This sentiment was echoed by a 43-year-old seller who priced his medal at $15,000, emphasizing that the listing was more to showcase the perceived value than expecting an actual sale at such an exorbitant price. However, he mentioned a willingness to part with the medal if a buyer paid the asking price.

Three individuals promptly removed their advertisements for the medals once approached for comment by reporters.

The sale of the medals has caused debate online on the ethics of selling items intended to symbolize selfless service during a global crisis.

Medical workers at the forefront of the pandemic response and recipients of these medals have expressed disappointment and a sense of tarnished recognition. Some argue that commercialising these awards diminishes the sacrifices made during challenging times.

Responding to the controversy, a Prime Minister’s Office spokesman emphasized that the medals were issued to commend individuals and groups for their contributions during the pandemic. The spokesman urged the public to respect the spirit in which the medals were awarded, reinforcing the intended message of gratitude and recognition for those who played pivotal roles in the fight against COVID-19.