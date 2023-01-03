NTUC FairPrice warns about Hello Kitty mahjong sets resold online: ‘We are unable to verify authenticity or quality’

SINGAPORE — NTUC FairPrice issued an alert in a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 2) concerning a limited edition of Hello Kitty Mahjong Solitaire Sets being resold online. And while the post did not name a specific online reseller, several of the sets can be seen on Carousell, with some even explicitly saying they are “NTUC” or “Fairprice” mahjong sets.

The mahjong sets on Carousell are being offered for prices ranging from $288 to a whopping $888. “Do be wary of purchasing these sets from reseller sites as they may be listed at a different price than the product’s recommended retail price, and we are unable to verify the authenticity or quality of resold sets, and may not be able to render assistance should you require any for the product,” warned NTUC FairPrice.

These sets are sold exclusively at NTUC FairPrice under its in-store Bonus Points redemption programme but have now shown up elsewhere.

These are sold at NTUC FairPrice for as low as $268.

“The 152-tile Hello Kitty Mahjong Solitaire Sets (recommended retail price at $388) are currently available for purchase exclusively at FairPrice Xtra only under our in-store Bonus Points redemption programme from 1 Jan to 1 March 2023 at $268.00 with 6 Bonus Points, or $308.00 with 3 Bonus Points,” the post further says.

Every $30 on each receipt is equivalent to one Bonus Point.

Hello Kitty aficionados can also avail of steam pots, umbrellas, food containers and dinnerware under the NTUC FairPrice Loyalty Programme offer, but the mahjong set is the most expensive promo item.

FairPrice’s website also reads, “Redemption of Mahjong Solitaire Set – 152 Tiles is available exclusively at FairPrice Xtra stores only.”

Some commenters on the post had advice for NTUC FairPrice.

“Ntuc you just make sure you have enough stock to flush out the resellers so they can keep their overpriced mahjong tiles til it collect dust,” wrote one netizen.

Others believe that consumers should be free to buy items where and at what price they want. “It’s a free market. If there are fools willing to pay exorbitant prices, let them be!” wrote another.

One netizen observed, “Those that bought at obvious higher prices deserved to be cheated for their stupidity.”

