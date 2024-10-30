Lifestyle

From rejection to triumph: How a child kicked out of Macau’s top hotel became its owner

October 30, 2024

MACAO: The story of Simon Sio is an inspirational one. He grew up in a poor area in the heart of Macao across the road from one of the city’s grandest hotels at the time, the Hotel Central.

As a kid, Sio was so fascinated by the hotel, which diplomats and celebrities often occupied, that he sneaked into the hotel to enjoy the air-conditioning.

Once, he got kicked out of the hotel, and that’s when he told himself he would own it one day. Usually, this is just something kids say, but in Sio’s case, his words became a reality.

In an interview with CNN, he said, “As a kid, I didn’t know better. I pointed at the hotel and swore I’d buy it someday.”

Sio, now 65, is a businessman and owns a real estate development company called the Lek Hang Group. He bought the hotel in 2016 and in 2024 he cut the ribbon to officially reopen the hotel after taking over as the new owner.

Hotel Central first opened its doors to the public in 1928. Sio said he bought the hotel to restore its architecture as he believes it is part of Macao’s history that is disappearing quickly.

The hotel is located in the San Ma Lo area, which has old buildings and architecture.

“If we talk about Macao’s history, we cannot neglect San Ma Lo. If we talk about San Ma Lo, we cannot neglect Hotel Central,” said Sio.

The green-coloured hotel was also the first hotel in Macao to have an elevator, and in 1932 it became the first hotel to feature a two-storey casino.

“The giant watched me grow up like an elder. So, I had a deep emotional attachment to it. At its peak, it was my idol. As I became older, its decay made my heart uncomfortable.

Until today, Hotel Central is the largest building in San Ma Lo. I felt that it should embody its power to its fullest potential. So I kept my eye out for opportunities to restore it.”

Sio said the restoration work cost about USD$50 million. His total investment cost USD$274 million. The newly refurbished hotel features 114 rooms with a retro feel inspired by the 1920s, 30s and 40s.

There’s also a rental service at the hotel, allowing guests to dress in traditional clothing to match the hotel’s ambience.

