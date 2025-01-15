SINGAPORE: In 2024, Singapore’s retail scene witnessed a dynamic fusion of culture and commerce, as micro trends like Labubu, Demure, Brat, and Moo Deng influenced consumer behaviour unexpectedly.

According to Meltwater’s latest report featured by the Singapore Business Review, these trends are not just fleeting moments—they’ve shaped strategies for brands looking to engage with consumers in 2025.

Labubu takes centre stage

The most talked-about microtrend of the year, Labubu, a PopMart doll, generated an astonishing 655 media mentions in Singapore. The craze even infiltrated major retail spaces, such as Giant Tampines Hypermarket, where Labubu-themed claw machines became a hit.

In response, local businesses tapped into the trend with unique offerings, including doll-inspired eyelash extensions and even 24K gold Labubu jewellery.

PopMart’s swift move to combat counterfeit merchandise highlighted the cultural importance of this phenomenon, underlining how microtrends can shape the market in powerful ways.

The Demure movement

Coined as Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year in 2024, “demure” took over TikTok and sparked 534 mentions across Singapore’s media. Although its physical retail impact was less pronounced, the trend became a tool for the public sector.

The National Environment Agency, for example, embraced “demure” by promoting reusable bags, demonstrating how viral trends can extend beyond the consumer sphere to influence governmental messaging.

Brat fever takes over

When Charli XCX’s album Brat dropped in July, the term “brat” quickly became a buzzword in Singapore. Local brands, such as Yeo’s, seized the moment with bold campaigns like the “Brattea” rebrand.

The green tea beverage was reimagined to appeal to Gen Z with vibrant packaging and influencer-led activations, capitalizing on the cultural wave sparked by the album.

Moo Deng’s global phenomenon

Perhaps the most unexpected success story came from Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo from Thailand who went viral in September 2024. The trend saw an astonishing 205,000 mentions daily, with 416 news stories in Singapore alone.

Brands like Sephora Thailand and Lifebuoy rode the wave of Moo Deng’s popularity, creating viral campaigns and releasing themed merchandise that turned the adorable hippo into a global commercial icon.

The power of authenticity and timing

The speed at which these microtrends took hold of Singapore’s retail environment showcases the importance of being a first-mover.

However, Mimrah Mahmood, Vice President of Enterprise (APAC) at Meltwater Asia-Pacific, cautioned that aligning with trends authentically is key to sustained success.

“Timing and authenticity are everything,” Mahmood emphasized, urging brands to ensure their strategies resonate deeply with their audiences for maximum impact.

With 2025 just starting, it’s clear that microtrends will continue to shape the intersection of culture and commerce, offering brands new ways to engage with consumers on a cultural level.