SINGAPORE: A burnt-out fresh graduate took to an online forum on Wednesday (Nov 20), looking for leads on a “chill 9 to 6 pm” job that would preferably pay S$3 to S$4k. “Something I don’t have to use my brain every day,” he wrote.

In his post, the young graduate from NTU shared, “I’m not a particularly passionate or ambitious person, just wanted to ask what kinds of office jobs are 9 am to 6 pm, chill (not always fighting fire), but also decent paying S$3 to S$4k? I have things to pay for, but I’m really quite done and burnt out with the Singapore hustle.”

The writer later edited the post, adding, “I really don’t mind a mundane repetitive job,” stressing that he preferred one that wouldn’t require him to use his brain too much.

Singaporeans responded to the burnt-out youngster’s plea for help by suggesting jobs ranging from system maintenance roles to office positions such as office manager, admin, or receptionist.

“Office jobs, $3-4k,” said one. “Try admin. Sit down all day, punch Excel, Word, and perhaps a few trips to the printer to scan or photocopy. If you’re lucky, it’ll be a small office, no need to move too much. If suay, and the printer is far away, you’ll have to walk a bit more.”

However, a few gave the writer some hard truths to swallow. “If it’s chill, it won’t pay you much,” said one. “There’s no such thing as easy money, unfortunately. Want more pay, you have to be willing to work more, attend countless meetings and stay late (sometimes) to finish up. You can’t have it good both ways.”

“There is no chill job anymore,” wrote another. “No boss will pay money to employ someone to let him/her chill…Even the govt sectors give you contracts to see if you prefer to chill or to hustle for the money. Hard truth.”

According to an article by Top Universities, due to the stressors and pressure of getting through university, many students experience burnout. However, it can help to take steps towards addressing burnout and giving oneself a reset. Doing things like reaching out, and breaking down problems or issues into smaller parts in order to solve them, can help a lot.