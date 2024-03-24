SINGAPORE: A group of foreigners recently visited Singapore to reunite with their Singaporean friends and were pleasantly surprised by the incredible generosity of their hosts.

One of the foreigners shared their experience on r/askSingapore, writing, “They are paying for literally everything and will not let us even pay for our own meals let alone entrance fees to attractions!”

They were amazed by the level of hospitality and asked on the online forum if such behaviour was common in Singapore.

Despite their attempts to pay for their meals discreetly, the foreigners said that their Singaporean friends were adamant about covering all expenses and would even stand in front of the cashier to prevent them from paying.

“We feel bad they are spending so much on us!” the foreigner said. “How do we pay them back for their generosity? Or let them know how grateful we are!?”

“Yes it’s a very Singaporean trait. You’re guests and you pay for NOTHING”

In the comments section, one Singaporean Redditor informed the foreigner that their Singaporean friends were likely ensuring that they (the foreigners) were enjoying their stay in Singapore.

In exchange, they could simply thank their Singaporean friends, invite them to their own country the next time so that they could reciprocate their kindness, or buy them a gift.

Or, if they insist on paying next time, they could also try excusing themselves while eating and sneaking off to the cashier to pay in advance. Others also proposed sending local treats from their countries once they return home.

Another Redditor commented, “Treating meals here and there is pretty normal but paying for attraction entrance fees too is quite unheard of. You have some really good friends. Hope they’ll visit your home country someday and you’ll get the chance to one up their hospitality.”

A third Redditor said, “Yes it’s a very Singaporean trait. You’re guests and you pay for NOTHING. Only maybe the souvenirs you buy for your friends back home. Just pay for their stuff when they visit you. Or mail them some of your local goodies when you’re home.”

One Redditor also shared, “Yeah I do that too.. everything including hotel stay, driving around, food, tickets etc making sure they only paid for air ticket. because I value the relationship.”

Earlier this year, a tourist also expressed his admiration for Singapore on social media.

“I have nothing but respect for LKY and his team. the modernization, people, nature, museum, healthcare etc are top-tier in the world. It’s literally a utopia city for me,” he said.

