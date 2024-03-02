Foreigner asks, “Is 8,000 SGD/month enough to live in Paya Lebar area?”

SINGAPORE: A foreigner who was offered a job in Paya Lebar took to social media to ask Singaporeans if his monthly salary would be sufficient to live in the area.

“The salary is roughly 8,000 SGD/month. I have never come to Singapore before. Is this salary enough for me to live comfortably there?

“I don’t have a really expensive lifestyle. My main expectations are just to live in an apartment (~50 m2) near the office area, cover other living expenses comfortably, and have at least 1,000 SGD/month in savings,” the foreigner wrote on r/askSingapore on Thursday (Feb 29).

In the comments section, Singaporean redditors reassured the man that he could live comfortably in the Paya Lebar area for S$8,000, citing the area’s diverse housing options that cater to various budgets and lifestyles.

One redditor said, “Are you coming as a single person? If yes, and you share an apartment with other flatmates, then yes, it is affordable if your monthly expenses are as such:

Rent: Max 2.5K (including electricity + internet + water)

Food: 1K (Grocery + the occasional dining out)

Transport: $20 – $30 traveling around the island on the weekends if you manage to walk to the office during the week or cycle to the office.

You should still be able to save a significant amount of at least 3K – 4K.”

In order to save more money on rent, other redditors also recommended that the man reside in a neighborhood outside of Paya Lebar that is still near to his place of employment, such as Tampines, Geylang, etc.

One redditor commented, “Realistically, for every ~20 minutes of travel time you save per day, you can save about $800 – $1k in rent.

“I would frankly say maybe renting in Tampines or other more mature estates may be worth it for cheaper rent and cheaper food vs. just staying near your office.”

Another added, “If you want, you can consider renting in the “Vibrant” neighborhood of Geylang, which borders the PLQ area. There could be good bargains if you don’t mind the seedy image of being near a red light district.”

Living in Paya Lebar Area

According to 99.co, living in Paya Lebar has many advantages, namely its proximity to workplaces downtown (leading to lower travel costs), the number of malls and green spaces (providing a wide range of retail, dining, and entertainment options), and affordable housing options.

Residents have extra convenience as both the Circle line and the East-West line are directly accessible from Paya Lebar MRT station. It takes around thirty minutes to get from Paya Lebar to Orchard, while it only takes twenty minutes to get from Paya Lebar to Raffles Place.

Thanks to the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), Paya Lebar is well-connected to the rest of Singapore for motorists, as well. It normally takes 10 to 15 minutes to drive from Paya Lebar to town.

