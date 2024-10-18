SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Wednesday (Oct 16) that Nosh Cuisine was fined S$1,200 for failing to follow food safety rules after 107 people became ill. The incident happened in May last year when such cases were reported from eight MindChamps preschools, according to an SFA media release.

Between May 22 and May 29 last year, the SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) received reports of gastroenteritis cases linked to food prepared by Nosh Cuisine. A total of 107 individuals, including 96 children and 11 staff members, reported symptoms after eating the food from the caterer.

According to SFA, eight of these individuals were hospitalised but have since been discharged.

Following the incident, SFA and MOH officials inspected Nosh Cuisine’s premises and found issues with cleanliness. SFA’s press release described that the “floor at the preparation area near the cooking range was badly stained in grime and littered with food waste.”

According to Channel News Asia, authorities said in May last year that the incident involved three MindChamps preschools located in Bishan, Changi Airport, and Tanglin. Following this incident, the SFA suspended Nosh Cuisine’s food business operations. On July 27, 2023, the authorities lifted the suspension, confirming that the company had taken the necessary measures.

SFA said, “Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part.”

SFA also warned that they “will not hesitate to take firm action” against anyone who violates the Environmental Public Health Act.

Offenders can face fines of up to S$2,000. If they continue to break the rules, they could incur additional fines of up to S$100 for each day the violation continues after a conviction.

SFA advised the public to avoid dining at food establishments with poor hygiene. Instead, they should submit feedback with details at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback. /TISG

