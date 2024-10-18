Law

Food supplier fined S$1,200 after 107 children and staff at MindChamps preschools fell ill

ByMary Alavanza

October 18, 2024
Preparation area of Nosh Cuisine, caterer for Mindchamps Preschools

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Wednesday (Oct 16) that Nosh Cuisine was fined S$1,200 for failing to follow food safety rules after 107 people became ill. The incident happened in May last year when such cases were reported from eight MindChamps preschools, according to an SFA media release.

Between May 22 and May 29 last year, the SFA  and the Ministry of Health (MOH) received reports of gastroenteritis cases linked to food prepared by Nosh Cuisine. A total of 107 individuals, including 96 children and 11 staff members, reported symptoms after eating the food from the caterer.

According to SFA, eight of these individuals were hospitalised but have since been discharged.

Following the incident, SFA and MOH officials inspected Nosh Cuisine’s premises and found issues with cleanliness. SFA’s press release described that the “floor at the preparation area near the cooking range was badly stained in grime and littered with food waste.”

See also  SFA: Cockroach infestation in Casuarina Curry; 2-week closure order issued

According to Channel News Asia, authorities said in May last year that the incident involved three MindChamps preschools located in Bishan, Changi Airport, and Tanglin. Following this incident, the SFA suspended Nosh Cuisine’s food business operations. On July 27, 2023, the authorities lifted the suspension, confirming that the company had taken the necessary measures.

SFA said, “Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part.”

SFA also warned that they “will not hesitate to take firm action” against anyone who violates the Environmental Public Health Act.

Offenders can face fines of up to S$2,000. If they continue to break the rules, they could incur additional fines of up to S$100 for each day the violation continues after a conviction.

See also  After live parasitic worm found in raw fish by customer at Don Don Donki, SFA warns people ‘be aware of risks involved’

SFA advised the public to avoid dining at food establishments with poor hygiene. Instead, they should submit feedback with details at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback. /TISG

Read also: “Penalty is only S$2.1K?” — S’poreans ask why the fine is so “laughable” for caterer after 37 elderlies suffered food poisoning at ElderCare centres

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Law

Victims lost over S$6.7M to government official and banker impersonation scams in September

October 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Law

Singapore consultancy firm recovers S$58K from business email scam with help from Singapore police, UAE, and Interpol

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Law

Scam alert: Victims lose $28K due to phishing scams impersonating OneMotoring

September 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Education

More and more parents abroad are preferring to send their children to study in Singapore

October 18, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Law

Food supplier fined S$1,200 after 107 children and staff at MindChamps preschools fell ill

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Man says he’ll give S$10K reward for wife’s iPhone 15 Pro Max lost at ION bathroom, no questions asked

October 18, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Economy

Singapore stocks edged higher on Friday—STI rose 0.1%

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.