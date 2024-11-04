SINGAPORE: A customer got upset when a food delivery rider left her house without informing her that her drinks had spilt all over the plastic bag.

Posting in the Facebook group ‘Complaint Singapore,’ the customer, Ms Gigi Lim, shared her disappointment, writing, “Rider just left my drinks in this condition at my gate without knocking on our door to at least inform us?”

Ms Lim also shared a video clip showing the driver taking a picture of the drink, placing it at her door, and then walking away without further interaction.

In her post, she also included photos that showed the damaged seal on the lid of the drink and the mess created by the spilt contents.

“Immediately after my phone stated ‘delivered’—which I believe the rider must mark as delivered for the customer to receive the notification—I went straight to the door, but he was already gone,” she explained.

“He didn’t even knock on my door to give me a chance to open it and speak to him, and he left the dripping milk tea on my doorstep for me to clean up,” she added.



In the comments section, many netizens echoed her sentiment, saying that it’s essential for riders to notify customers when there’s a problem.

One netizen said, “I like how he already knew the whole thing was ruined, and he still went ahead and marked ‘deliver’ the product without having the decency to inform the customer.”

Another commented, “They should at least text you, let you know, or knock on the door.”

However, not everyone agreed with Ms Lim’s frustration.

Some netizens thought this was more of a lesson for her, stating that if she wanted to ensure her food and drinks were in perfect condition, she should consider picking them up herself next time.

One netizen remarked, “Lesson learnt. If you want good food, get out of the house to get it personally.”

Others said that instead of complaining online, she should contact the delivery app directly about the issue and try to get a refund.

They pointed out that it’s hard to judge the rider since they don’t know what happened to the drink; it could’ve been a problem with the container, or something might have gone wrong during delivery.

Some even thought the rider didn’t say anything because he was worried about how she would react.

One netizen added, “Don’t blame him. Sometimes, it’s the poor quality of those bubble tea cups. It happened a few times to me as a rider, too.”

