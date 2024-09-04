SINGAPORE: A Grab customer vented his frustration on social media after a GrabFood delivery rider left the customer’s $55.10 meal order at his doorstep in a very messy state.

He shared a photo of the food delivered to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, explaining, “(He) put the food outside my house and ran away. And then he doesn’t want to reply… Grab, I paid $55.10 for this!”

He also shared a screenshot of his conversation with the delivery rider, who had left the meal at his doorstep.

When confronted, the rider explained, “I put handle bar cause cannot fit in bag.” The rider added, “I’m using PMA (Personal Mobility Aid),” and further explained that his bag couldn’t fit the food, so he used the handlebar.

Many who saw the post were “disgusted” by the condition of the food and the rider’s lack of regard. Some commenters suggested that the man escalate the matter to Grab for a proper resolution.

“Complain to Grab, ask for compensation, and request that they suspend this kind of rider so they learn their lesson. Their irresponsible attitude needs to be addressed. Keep posting to Grab until you get a reply; otherwise, the rider will remain irresponsible,” one commenter said.

Another commenter suggested that the rider’s attitude might be due to low pay, saying, “This is why it happens.”

Others advised him to seek compensation through Grab’s customer service. “I can understand your frustration and hope Grab refunds you,” one commenter said. Another added, “You can feedback to Grab CS.”

He later updated his post, stating that after he “fought with Grab,” they initiated the refund of $55.10. “But I haven’t received it yet. So I’m waiting,” he added. /TISG

