Following Chinese actor’s abduction, Eason Chan cancels Thai show over ‘safety issues’

ByLydia Koh

January 15, 2025

BANGKOK: The recent abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing in Thailand has raised safety concerns among Chinese tourists, impacting travel plans just ahead of Chinese New Year, starting Jan 29, as reported by The Straits Times.

Fears have led to a 155% spike in flight cancellations from China to Thailand compared to the same period in 2024, according to ForwardKeys.

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan has cancelled his upcoming concert in Thailand due to safety concerns for Chinese citizens and fans visiting the country.

The Bangkok concert, part of Chan’s “Fear and Dreams World Tour” scheduled for Feb 22, was called off shortly after reports of a missing Chinese actor surfaced, as reported by Bangkok Post.

Photo: Instagram/Eason Chan

Recent safety issues

Actor Wang Xing, who disappeared while travelling in Thailand, was later rescued from an online scam syndicate in a Myanmar border town. Sunfan Media Group, the concert’s organizer, announced the cancellation on Friday, citing “recent safety issues” for Chinese nationals in Thailand.

After consultations with Chan, his management, and local organizers in Bangkok, the decision was made as a precautionary measure. The group expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

Wang was rescued by Thai authorities from a scam syndicate near the Myanmar border, where he had been trafficked under the guise of a job offer. The incident, widely shared on social media, has prompted travellers to rethink plans to visit Thailand.

High-profile cancellations followed, including Hong Kong singer Eason Chan’s Feb 22 Bangkok concert and comedian Zhao Benshan’s performance.

Tour operators in Chonburi province, home to Pattaya’s nightlife, reported 30-40% of Chinese group booking cancellations, though independent travelers remain unaffected.

Economic concerns and safety issues

Thailand, still recovering from the pandemic’s tourism slump, is experiencing a slower-than-expected return of Chinese visitors. Chinese arrivals, once at 11 million annually before COVID-19, totalled 6.7 million in 2024.

Economic concerns and safety issues have pushed travellers toward domestic options. The actor’s kidnapping also shook investor confidence, with Bangkok’s tourism stock index dropping 9% in early 2025.

Despite setbacks, China remains Thailand’s largest tourist source. Officials, including Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, are reinforcing safety measures at border areas notorious for trafficking and scams.

In response to mounting pressure, Thailand’s Tourism Authority assured enhanced visitor protection, emphasizing safety during the holiday season.

The case also spurred investigations into similar incidents, including the disappearance of a Chinese model in December 2024. Hong Kong has dispatched a task force to address cases of residents coerced into illegal activities in Southeast Asia.

 

