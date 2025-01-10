SINGAPORE: A recent study by market research firm YouGov has unveiled the top priorities for Singaporeans as they step into the new year.

Based on a survey of 18,000 individuals across 17 global markets, including 1,000 respondents from Singapore, the findings highlight three major goals that resonate strongly with the local population: improving physical health, managing finances, and strengthening personal relationships.

The survey results indicate that 60% of Singaporean respondents have set their sights on enhancing their physical health, making it the most common resolution.

Close behind, 57% of participants expressed a desire to take better control of their financial situation, reflecting a growing focus on economic stability amidst fluctuating global markets.

Additionally, 46% of respondents aim to dedicate more time to family and friends, highlighting the importance of nurturing personal connections in an increasingly fast-paced world.

Beyond these top three goals, over 40% of Singaporeans also hope to improve their mental health and take more overseas trips in the coming year.

These resolutions align with global trends, but they also reflect the unique challenges and aspirations of Singaporeans as they navigate the complexities of modern life.