Five-hour jam along Causeway as record number of Singaporeans cross to Malaysia during Vesak Day

SINGAPORE: The number of Singapore residents crossing over to Malaysia via the land checkpoints hit a record-high since the reopening of the borders yesterday, as Singaporeans took advantage of the Vesak Day long weekend to flock to Johor Bahru.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), close to 250,000 people left for Malaysia via Woodlands Checkpoint and Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday (1 June).

Traffic is expected to be congested throughout the weekend. At one point on Friday (2 June), the long traffic jam extended out to Seletar Expressway as cars sat for five hours to get through heavy congestion.

Foot traffic at the two checkpoints is also heavy. Photos circulating online show a large number of people waiting to enter the country, with some saying that the lines snaked through the customs halls until 2am.

Those who plan to take buses into Malaysia face congestion, as well. Woodlands Bus Interchange and Kranji MRT station, two locations where commuters can take buses into Malaysia, are chock full of people, according to netizens.

The authorities have advised members of the public who intend to return to Singapore through the land checkpoints to take the waiting time for customs clearance into consideration.

Drivers are also advised to be considerate and cooperative, wait patiently, obey traffic rules and cooperate with checkpoint personnel while they forge through the congestion and may check the ICA Facebook page for the latest traffic conditions.

