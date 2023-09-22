‘Fish got away’ from a woman’s McDonald’s Black Pepper Cheese Filet-o-Fish

SINGAPORE: The newly introduced McDonald’s Black Pepper Cheese Filet-O-Fish on August 31, 2023, may remind you of the classic Filet-O-Fish, but it comes with a twist – instead of tartar sauce, it’s dressed with a flavourful black pepper cheese sauce and shredded lettuce. But have you ever tried it without the fillet itself? The woman who shared her experience certainly had a bite of it.

She posted a video on social media showcasing her McDonald’s Black Pepper Cheese Filet order, only to discover that her ‘fish got away’. She shared: “It’s a good weather today but my fish somehow got away??? MCD black pepper cheese filet worth the try?” and tagged it with #mcdsg.

One of the comments jokingly said, “Fish decided to swim away.”

Another user couldn’t help but laugh, saying, “Hahahahhahahahah ini kelakar(this is hilarious).’

With the recent release of the new sandwich, perhaps many were excited to try the new sauce. However, one in the comments shared he didn’t taste much ‘pepper’.

He shared noting, “I didnt taste any black pepper when I tried mine last week.”

Another person shared that he had the same experience with his McDonald’s order, only this time it wasn’t the fish that got away, it was the patties.

He shared, “Same thing happened with my cheeseburger once; some kind soul must be trying to set the patties free.”

As these funny stories spread online, it’s clear the McDonald’s Black Pepper Cheese Filet-O-Fish had people talking.

In the midst of the funny stories, one user named Max pointed out the amount of lettuce sharing, “The amount of lettuce have reduced by 80% nowadays compared to 2.0 years ago.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the woman who posted as well as McDonald’s for further comments or updates.

