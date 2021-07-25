Fish costs more after discount, netizen shocked to see the price

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public shared a picture of a packet of fish she took at a grocery store after realizing that the discounted price was higher than the original price.

She uploaded the picture to a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore” to share about the strange pricing that she had noticed.

Discounts can entice people to buy fresh foods that are no longer as fresh and can help retailers to reduce fresh food waste. Such discounts are often applied to fish and sushi products which often have a shorter shelf life and would have been wasted otherwise.

However, the member of the public was slightly shocked to have seen that the price increased when she was at an NTUC FairPrice store.

The red label came with written instructions that the product was to be consumed on the day of purchase and that the price was reduced for quick sale. It also indicated that the fish was priced at S$8.10 while the blue label that was pasted underneath the red label indicated that the original price was S$7.76.

A few netizens pointed out that there had been an error when labelling the fish as the price per kilogram was different in the two labels.

Considering that it was a simple error, some other netizens said that it would be easy to approach the staff member to get them to rectify the pricing.

Seeing as the Jurong Fishery Port will not be open to the public from 17 to 31 Jul 2021, some quipped that the lack of supply drove the prices of fish up.

Another netizen joked that it might be better if people started bringing their own weighing scales when they visited supermarkets to make sure that they were getting their money’s worth.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

