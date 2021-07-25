Elderly woman in wheelchair prevented from boarding car by unmasked man who parks on and blocks handicap lot access

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A male driver who blocked the wheelchair accessibility of a building would not give way to allow an elderly woman to get into her son’s car.

However, when the son of the woman in the wheelchair sounded his horn, instead of apologising, the driver who blocked the way was the one who got angry.

The exchange between the irate driver and a man who wanted to pick up his mother was recorded on video and was posted by the wheelchair-bound woman’s son on the crowdsourced news site Stomp.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Jul 20, at about 12.43 pm at Block 371 Clementi Avenue 4.

The poster, identified by Stomp only as “B”, said that he was on his way to pick up his mother, who was seated in her wheelchair, at a handicapped lot.

However, the mother and son could not proceed as a driver had blocked the handicapped lot access with his vehicle.

“I waited for five minutes and sounded my horn lightly, but the driver turned aggressive. He came out of his car not wearing a mask and challenged me,” he told Stomp.

The driver then proceeded to ask “B” what the problem was, adding that he parks wherever he wants, whether it’s designated for handicapped or not, adding “that he doesn’t give a damn.”

In the video, “B” asked the irate driver repeatedly to move his vehicle.

Not only did he refuse to do so, he even challenged “B” to a fight.

Fortunately, “B”’s father stepped into the fray and prevented the man from moving toward his son.

“B”’s father also managed to ask the irate driver to leave.

All the while, “B”’s mother can be seen waiting in the driveway, sitting in her wheelchair.

“B” told Stomp, “This is really aggressive and inconsiderate behaviour, and the man was not even wearing a mask.”

However, since no actual fight occurred, “B” is not sure whether he will be filing a police report regarding the incident. /TISG

