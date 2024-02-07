SINGAPORE: A new father took to an online forum to ask Singaporeans for good parenting advice. Many responded to the post with words of wisdom for the new dad.

“I have just been promoted to being a dad!” the online user shared on Monday (Feb 5). “I want to be the best possible dad and have a close relationship with my child now and always. I have seen too many kids (and experienced some of it, too) suffer physically and emotionally under poor parenting. These impact their adult life. I want to avoid this.”

He then turned to others in the forum to share some insights. “Any advice will be most appreciated! (including juggling work and life!)” he said.

How to be a good dad

Many online users congratulated the new father and shared some tips and tricks for dads.

“Congratulations! Be involved from the start,” wrote one.

“Attend pre-natal class with your wife and be supportive of her needs too. I’ve been a father for more than 25 years and still enjoy fatherhood.

I treated my kids as friends in their growing-up years and spent time with them. We’re still close and now their SOs also join us for meals over the weekends. Fatherhood is a journey & enjoy your ride.”

Another piece of advice was short but important. “Go for therapy if you have any unresolved trauma.”

“You sound like a very promising dad!” a third commented. “Take time for self-care too, so you may have the energy and patience to bring up your child.”

A fourth stressed the importance of avoiding helicopter parenting, saying, “Just always be there for them as much as possible but not hover like a hawk watching their every move… let them explore within the boundaries of safety and if there is an injury don’t make it a big deal.”

One pointed out the connection between a man being a father and a husband. “First, strive to be a good husband,” they said.

The father who wrote the post then edited it to add a short message of gratitude for all who responded.

“All are amazing advice!” he said. “I agree with all! Sorry, I couldn’t thank each and every one of you. The books, personal experiences, anecdotes, my faith in Reddit has been renewed! Thank you!”

Smart Parenting

According to an article by Smart Parenting, a man who wants to be a good father starts by becoming a good husband.

After all, the qualities that make a marriage work (such as patience, consistency, and understanding) are also qualities any parent needs to raise their children well.