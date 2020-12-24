Felicia Teo murder update: Accused in remand for another week, best friend posts heartbreaking letter

- Advertisement -

Singapore—In an update to the case of Felicia Teo, who disappeared at the age of 19 in 2007, one of the men accused of her murder, Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa’ee, has been remanded for one more week pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, one of Ms Teo’s best friends, Siti Raihanah, posted a heartbreaking letter that has gone viral on social media.

Mr Ahmad’s family hired Mr Shashi Nathan, Ms Laura Yeo and Ms Tania Chin from Withers Khattarwong to represent him in court. The accused appeared via videolink from Central Police Division at the State Courts on Thursday morning (Dec 24).

Mr Nathan told the court that he will meet with Mr Ahmad, 35, once investigations are over.

The case is scheduled for its next mention next week, on Dec 31.

Along with Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, 32, Mr Ahmad was charged with the murder of Ms Teo just last Thursday, Dec 17. The two men were allegedly the last people to have seen the victim alive.

Ms Teo went missing on June 30, 2007 when she was only 19 years old. The charge sheet against Mr Ahmad said that she was killed at a unit in Block 19 Marine Terrace between 1:39 am and 7:20 am.

- Advertisement -

No other details about the murder have been revealed.

The victim’s body has not yet been found, and the police, who believe that Messrs Ahmad and Ragil disposed of it, are still searching for Ms Teo’s remains.

Mr Ragil is currently not in Singapore and authorities are endeavouring to locate him.

From 2002 to 2004, Mr Ahmad studied at the Lasalle College of the Arts, where Ms Teo had also gone. Since April 2020, he has worked as a Creative Manager at Razer.

A press release from the Singapore Police Force reads, “On 3 July 2007, Felicia’s mother lodged a police report informing that her daughter had gone missing since 29 June 2007. Investigation officers conducted extensive investigations, but were unable to locate her then. Police investigations ascertained that she was last seen at a male friend’s residential unit at Marine Terrace. The Police interviewed the friend and the suspect who were believed to have last seen Felicia at the residential unit at that point of time. Both men maintained that Felicia had left the residential unit at Marine Terrace in the wee hours of 30 June 2007 on her own accord.”

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post that has been shared over 2000 times, Ms Siti Rahainah wrote a letter to Ms Teo, who had been one of her best friends for many years.

“The night before my wedding, you called me and we had a short chat. You said you were heading out and that you’d see me at home in the morning. I told you to take care and that I couldn’t wait to see you and Ana. How was I to know… that would be our last conversation?

I am so sorry Fel. I’m sorry that I couldn’t protect you like how you used to protect me. I’m sorry that I wasn’t there for you.

13 years is a very long time for you to be away. I miss you so, so much. I hope that we can find you soon so that you can be put to rest and be at peace. I love you, forever and always.”

—/TISG

Please follow and like us: