Home News

Alleged neighbour dispute turns into murder case in Bukit Batok

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 6, 2024

SINGAPORE: An alleged dispute between neighbours at a Bukit Batok block escalated into violence early this morning (6 Jan), leaving one person dead and a child injured. The injured child has been taken to the National University Hospital.

Another individual, meanwhile, has been arrested by the police at approximately 11:24am.

The incident occurred in a unit on the second floor of Block 460B, Bukit Batok West Avenue 9. Channel 8 captured the arrested man being led to the police car. He was wearing protective gear to reportedly cover evidence staining his actual clothing and his face was completely covered with a white mask.

Police investigations are ongoing.

