Entertainment

Fans and haters react to hickey on Travis Kelce’s neck

ByLydia Koh

December 30, 2023
fans-and-haters-react-to-hickey-on-travis-kelce’s-neck

Kelce

Fans and haters usually voice their opinions when they see something they like or don’t like on social media about their favourite celebrities. Social media often transforms into a battleground, where discussions range from politics to even sci-fi fandom rivalries. Recently, a skirmish unfolded between Taylor Swift’s fanbase, “Swifties,” and detractors over a peculiar mark on Travis Kelce’s neck.

Swift’s devoted followers meticulously track her life, extending scrutiny to Kelce since their relationship began. When fans spotted what seemed like a mark on Kelce’s neck, immediately labeled a hickey, “Swifties” erupted with surprise, lauding the apparent passion between the couple.

Deepfake
Photo: Instagram/Taylor Swift

Fans and haters on Kelce

Comments like “A mark on Travis’ neck!” and “Taylor left a hickey on Travis?!” flooded in, with some speculating on the nature of the mark: “So @tkelce got to 2nd base,” or humorously pondering, “Did Tay get a bit wild or just a neck pinch?”

Even commentator Pat McAfee weighed in, musing on his podcast about the potential hickey and Swift and Kielce having a good time.

Mark could be game-related

As expected with high-profile figures, criticism arose, branding the act as “trashy” and casting judgment on Swift’s age and relationship history. Amidst the chaos, some defended Kelce, suggesting the mark might be a game-related scrape, common among football players due to shoulder pad friction.

Despite explanations surfacing about sports-related origins, the debate rages on between fans and detractors. Meanwhile, Swift and Kielce continue to bask in the spotlight of one of the most talked-about relationships in recent memory.

The post Fans and haters react to hickey on Travis Kelce’s neck appeared first on The Independent News.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Warner Bros to launch Max in seven Southeast Asian countries

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Entertainment

ILLIT teases fans with their new song “Cherish (My Love)” and guarantees new feelings

October 16, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s “Spill the Feels” breaks 2024 records, selling over 2.49M copies, and leads iTunes globally

October 16, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Property

Three Jalan Besar shophouses up for sale at $44 million via public tender

October 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Entertainment

Warner Bros to launch Max in seven Southeast Asian countries

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Featured News SG Politics

Government to replace all first-generation trains by 2026

October 17, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Celebrity

“If we respect people as human beings, there will be no bullying/ostracism in workplace” — New Jeans’ Hanni gives tearful testimony on harassment

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.