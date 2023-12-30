In 2023, we bid farewell to a myriad of luminaries, some departing prematurely, leaving a profound sense of sorrow among their devoted fans who will undoubtedly feel their absence keenly.

Here is our shortlist of stars

Bobby Rivers

Bobby Rivers, the renowned entertainment journalist and Food Network/VH1 figure, passed away at 70. His demise, confirmed by Wisconsin’s WISN and his sister on Facebook, occurred on Dec. 26 in Minneapolis. Betsy Rivers shared that he’s now at peace, relieving him of pain.

Lee Sun-Kyun

Actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the acclaimed film “Parasite,” reportedly passed away at 48 on Dec. 26 in Seoul, South Korea, in an apparent suicide. Confirmed by Korean media SPOTV, Lee was found unresponsive in his car, later declared deceased by authorities.

Laura Lynch

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks), passed away at 65. She died on Dec. 22 in a West Texas head-on collision while traveling in a truck, as confirmed by her cousin Michael to CBS News. The Chicks’ Instagram honored her with a throwback performance video on Dec. 23.

Andre Braugher

The esteemed actor, known for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street,” passed away at 61 on Dec. 11 after a brief illness. Braugher’s notable roles in “Glory” and “Homicide” earned him accolades, including TCA Awards and an Emmy. Survived by wife Ami Brabson and their three children, his legacy spans iconic law enforcement portrayals.

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell

The reality TV personality passed away at 29 on Dec. 9 after battling stage 4 adrenal carcinoma since January. Anna, who documented her journey, secretly married Eldrige Toney on March 4 in Georgia. She leaves behind husband Eldrige, daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee from her previous marriage to Michael Cardwell, and a legacy of strength.

Norman Lear

Norman Lear, the iconic Emmy-winning writer, producer, and creator of groundbreaking sitcoms like “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons,” passed away at 101 on Dec. 5. A family spokeswoman confirmed his peaceful passing due to natural causes at his Los Angeles residence, noting his life dedicated to laughter and entertainment.

Marty Krofft

Marty Krofft, a legendary co-creator and co-producer of influential 1970s kids’ TV shows like “Land of the Lost” and “H.R. Pufnstuf,” passed away at 86 from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family on Nov. 25. Known as one half of the renowned Krofft producing duo with brother Sid, their impact spanned Saturday mornings and primetime TV. Their contributions earned them a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 2018 and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2020. Marty is survived by brothers Sid and Harry, along with three daughters and five grandchildren.

Matthew Perry

Suzanne Somers Matthew Perry, an actor, died on October 28. He was 54. Perry starred for ten seasons as Chandler Bing on the hit ’90s sitcom Friends, with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. Suzanne Somers, best known for her appearances in Three’s Company and Step by Step, has passed away. She was 76 years old. Somers passed away on October 15, 2023, at 5 a.m., one day before her 77th birthday. Her publicist and lifelong friend confirmed the news to ET in a statement. Steve Harwell Smash Mouth’s original lead singer Steve Harwell, well known for the 1999 single “All Star,” died on September 4, the band reported. At that time, Harwell was aged 56.

