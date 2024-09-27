Home News

‘Sign me up’ – S$6k salary for live-in English tutor for Orchard family has tongues wagging

ByAnna Maria Romero

September 27, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recently posted want ad for a live-in English tutor created a lot of buzz because it sounded very appealing indeed.

Not only did one family living on Orchard Road offer a monthly salary of S$6,000, this also came with holidays and meals.

And while the original ad seems to have been pulled from the Premium Tutors Assignments’ Telegram channel, a screenshot was shared over TikTok by a platform user, @Linglingd0ng, on Sunday (Sept 22).

According to the post author, it was the “craziest thing” she had seen last weekend, and in the caption she wrote, “exactly why Singapore is so competitive.”

Screengrab: Tiktok/ @Linglingd0ng

It has since gone viral, getting over 313,000 views.

“The client is looking for a tutor to support an eight-year-old child with homework, particularly in English. Tutor has to be bilingual in English and Chinese,” the offer reads.

One wonders though, whether the post will have any job security, as under the “Duration and Timing” section of the ad, it merely says “As required.”

See also  SG to JB cross-border bus service booked via Grab has travellers with standing room only; passenger says 'have to squeeze like public bus'

Nevertheless, commenters on the TikTok seemed ready to jump at the chance, with several saying, “Sign me up.”

However, one pointed out that the parents of the child to be tutored may well have very high expectations.

“The student may be failing/ passable EL. But parents may want British accent/ A1 standards,” they added.

While some guessed that the family with the offer is ultra wealthy, others found it to be “suspicious” or possibly a scam.

As one wrote, “if it’s too good to be true…

A few netizens chimed in to warn that the high salary may be hiding some unwritten childcare duties, such as giving the child meals or a bath, taking them to school, or even cooking or cleaning.

Another TikTok user begged someone to actually apply and let everyone else know how the job offer is.

Some wondered, however, if “As required” actually means being on call all the time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

See also  $18 for 2 bowls of rice at Marina Bay Sands, guest flexes wads of cash so no problem

A commenter did the math and wrote that if this is the case, the tutor would only be making S$8 per hour.

How much do tutors earn in Singapore?

According to this site, tutors charge between S$25 and S$120 per hour, depending on the tutor’s qualifications and experience.

There is no official certification needed to be a tutor in the city-state, and many who work as tutors come from different fields and are not necessarily educators. /TISG

Read also: ‘We don’t want Malay or Indian’ — Jobseeker shares ad looking for tutor, asks if there’s Singapore law against explicit racial discrimination in hiring

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

S$4247 receipt from 1979 causes Singaporeans to say wedding banquets have always been expensive

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Due to EW line disruption, S’poreans share hacks for getting home quicker than the suggested route

September 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore leverages AI to combat emerging synthetic drugs

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Relationships

Help, my partner and I broke up after BTO selection, what do I do now?

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Life sciences ranked as top sector for job seekers in Singapore

September 27, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Zoo sending giant pandas back to China because they are too expensive to maintain

September 27, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Home News

S$4247 receipt from 1979 causes Singaporeans to say wedding banquets have always been expensive

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.