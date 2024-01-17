SINGAPORE: FairPrice Group extends $8 return vouchers till Jan 24, 2024. The social enterprise, part of NTUC, made the announcement on Wednesday, Jan 17, offering an additional week for shoppers to benefit from the promotion at FairPrice supermarkets.

Vipul Chawla, CEO of FPG Group, said, “We are heartened by the positive feedback and overwhelming demand for the $8 FairPrice Return Vouchers promotion in the last two weeks.”

“FairPrice Group is committed to ensuring that our customers have access to daily essentials amidst stubborn inflation and economic uncertainty, and hope that this extension of the return vouchers initiative will alleviate some form of the cost-of-living pressures they are facing,” he added.

The promotion, initiated on Jan 3, provides $8 in FairPrice return vouchers for every $80 spent in CDC Supermarket vouchers within a single receipt.

Shoppers have the opportunity to accumulate up to $24 in FairPrice vouchers by spending $240 worth of CDC vouchers. Notably, there is no minimum spend requirement for the FairPrice vouchers, and multiple vouchers can be used in a single transaction.

The vouchers are valid for use from the day of receipt until Feb 29, 2024.

This marks the second time FPG is supporting the Government’s CDC voucher scheme to mitigate rising costs.

Additionally, FPG is absorbing the one per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) increase on essential items for the first half of 2024. The company has also extended the Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation, and Community Health Assist Scheme Blue discounts until the end of 2024.