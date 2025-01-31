CHINA: A massage parlour in Shenzhen, China, has caught the public’s attention with an astonishingly cheap offer, but with an unusual twist. To access a detox massage service priced at only 9 yuan (roughly US$1), female clients must meet a set of exclusive criteria that promote a notion of “exceptional” status.

An unbelievable deal with strings attached

According to the latest South China Morning Post report, the parlour in the southeastern Chinese city is promoting its detox service—a comprehensive 80-minute full-body meridian therapy—on a popular review app, claiming to offer it for a fraction of the regular price. This price is shockingly low in Shenzhen, where massages typically cost around 200 yuan. However, to qualify for the deal, potential customers must meet at least one of 27 criteria to showcase their high social or economic status.

Requirements include owning property in an upscale community, driving luxury cars like an Audi, Mercedes, or Porsche, using the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max, or even having high-end fashion items like luxury bags. The parlour also considers professional achievements such as working for top tech companies like Tencent or Huawei or holding a residency in Hong Kong or Macau. Social media influencers with large followings, doctors, bankers, and brand founders are also eligible.

‘Motivational’ message or marketing gimmick?

The parlour’s staff have clarified that the offer is aimed at “exceptionally outstanding women” in Shenzhen, encouraging them to provide proof of their status to qualify. One of the massage parlour’s advertisements even adds, “If you do not meet the conditions, keep working hard in 2025!” This message is framed as encouraging women to strive for better opportunities and a higher quality of life.

Despite the seemingly motivational tone, the offer has sparked widespread debate. Some online users have raised concerns over whether the massage parlour violates the Consumer Rights Protection Law, which guarantees fair trade. Others suspect the deal is a clever marketing tactic, noting that those who meet the stringent criteria may not even be concerned with paying such a small amount for a massage.

A broader trend, or a step too far?

The concept of offering gender-segregated spaces or services based on specific criteria is not new in China. For example, women-only gyms and swimming pools have become increasingly popular in several cities, providing female patrons with a safer, harassment-free environment. These spaces have been well-received, but the massage parlour’s exclusive offer has drawn mixed reactions. Some believe it could be a way for the business to target high-income women with a larger, more lucrative upselling strategy.

Reports of similar practices have surfaced in other regions of China. Last year, a swimming club in Jiangsu province only allowed women under 45 with higher education to join, claiming they exhibited “high IQ and personal qualities”.

While the Shenzhen massage parlour’s “exceptionally outstanding women” service has generated significant buzz, its future may depend on whether it continues to draw customers or faces challenges over the legality of its unusual offer.

