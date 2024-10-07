Home News

Ex-NMP says people should have “some sense of reality” when it comes to civil servants receiving gifts

ByThe Independent

October 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: Former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng appealed to people to have “some sense of reality” in the context of civil servants receiving gifts.

On Thursday (Oct 3), ex-Transport Minister S Iswaran was handed a 12-month jail sentence for having obtained gifts worth around S$403,300 (US$313,200) over a seven-year period.

These gifts had been given to the former minister by two businessmen, including Malaysian hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who had been instrumental in bringing Formula One to Singapore.

On Sept 24, Iswaran pleaded guilty to accepting the gifts, which included a private jet ride, F1 tickets, a bicycle, other costly items, and obstruction of justice.

While his sentencing is part of the government’s duty “to stay clean and free from corruption,” as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a statement, it has perhaps caused a chilling effect on civil servants when it comes to receiving gifts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lawrence Wong (@lawrencewongst)

But Mr Cheng appears to feel that civil servants should not be overly cautious and that people cannot take a too strict or “puritanical” attitude towards Section 165 of the Penal Code, which makes it an offence for public servants to receive valuable gifts from those with whom they have business or official connections.

See also  'Critical Spectator' challenges Calvin Cheng on China, gets blocked on his page

Mr Cheng wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday (Oct 3) that he had recently been given VIP tickets to an event, which he offered to a friend who is a civil servant.

His friend, however, declined the tickets because he could not pay for them as Mr Cheng had received them for free. Mr Cheng opined that this was “ridiculous” and added that those who take an overly strict approach to Section 165 “need a reality check”.

He explained that there are outward-facing government agencies in Singapore, such as the Economic Development Board and the Singapore Tourism Board.

While writing that “nobody should be taking outright gifts”, he argued that it is part of the job of civil servants to be hosted by foreigners.

And if every invitation they receive must be approved in advance, with some that have no option to self-pay getting declined, this would complicate things unnecessarily.

Mr Cheng added that this would cause people to stop inviting Singaporean officials as this would be “too much trouble from a puritan country”.

See also  Ex-NMP Calvin Cheng targets Dr Khoo Boo Kian in vaccine controversy, advocates for scientific rigour

The ex-NMP wrote that corruption should not be tolerated but added that where there is quid pro quo, Section 165 does not fit the normal legal definition of corruption.

He asserted that the crux of the matter is a code of conduct in Singapore, which many multinational corporations also have, and that superiors have discretion to discipline.

Mr Cheng ended his post by writing, “That doesn’t mean it’s criminal and a jailable offence. Have some sense of reality, please!” /TISG

Read also: S Iswaran sentenced to a year in jail, five months more time sought by the prosecution

ByThe Independent

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Singa-price-sore: Singaporeans warned to brace for higher prices in JB as ringgit strengthens even more

October 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

“Who will take responsibility and pay for the tons of water wastage?” — S’poreans ask after burst underground pipe flooded parts of Marine Parade

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Gerald Giam posts tribute to ACS teacher who died on Mt Everest

October 5, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Personal Finance

Is investing for retirement really equivalent to gambling for Singaporean women?

October 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Ex-NMP says people should have “some sense of reality” when it comes to civil servants receiving gifts

October 7, 2024 The Independent
Featured News Relationships

“I want someone who talks the talk and walks the walk” — S’poreans share what they expect and appreciate when choosing their significant other

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.