SINGAPORE: Global technology leader Epson has introduced “Engineered for Good” as its new brand message across Southeast Asia, reflecting its commitment to creating innovative technology solutions that support a sustainable future.

As values and aspirations increasingly define brands, Epson is repositioning itself to focus on sustainability and meaningful innovation. The transition from the former brand message, “It’s In the Details,” signals a broader mission for Epson, one that extends beyond product excellence to leverage technology for community enrichment.

This aligns with Epson’s philosophy of ‘sho-sho-sei,’ a Japanese concept meaning ‘efficient, compact, and precise.’

Tan May Lin, Regional Director of Brand and Communications for Epson Southeast Asia, emphasised the importance of individual and corporate actions in achieving sustainability. She noted that every action, no matter how small, plays a vital role in helping Southeast Asia move towards a sustainable future.

“Epson recognises that sustainability is a foundational element of responsible business practices. Hence, it is important that we communicate and advocate the use of Epson’s eco-efficient technology which helps reduce energy consumption, enhance productivity, and minimise the overall environmental impact of every Epson product,” she said.

She added, “Our ‘Engineered for Good’ brand campaign reflects Epson’s unique philosophy of delivering efficient, compact and precise innovations. By further embracing innovation, we aim to combat global environmental challenges and societal issues, to enrich people’s lives and contribute to a better world.”

This new brand direction supports Epson’s Environmental Vision 2050. This vision aims for the company to be carbon negative and free from underground resource use by 2050.

By the end of 2023, Epson Southeast Asia had switched to 100% renewable energy at all major sites and factories worldwide. Additionally, Epson phased out laser printers in the region in 2023 due to the limited sustainability improvements compared to inkjet printers. /TISG