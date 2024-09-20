SINGAPORE: On Monday (Sept 16), Times Bookstores announced that it would be closing down its last outlet after being in Singapore for nearly 40 years.

And on Thursday (Sept 19), independent book publisher Epigram Books similarly said it will be closing Epigram Coffee Bookshop early next year.

Epigram made history in 2019, as it was the first bookstore in Singapore to sell only books by Singaporean authors, about Singapore, or published in Singapore.

It is noted for publishing such works as The Art of Charlie Chan and the Sherlock Sam book series, and in 2015 launched the Epigram Books Fiction Prize, “in the hopes of uncovering the next great Southeast Asian novel”.

Additionally, more than a retail space, the bookshop grew to become a hub vital to Singapore’s literary arts community.

The decision to close shop comes after “years of battling low visitor numbers and limited accessibility”, the company said in a statement to the media.

It added that despite its best efforts, it’s now impossible to keep the store operating.

“We tried everything to make this work. Over the past three years, we’ve often asked ourselves, how many people even knew our bookstore existed here, let alone visited?” Epigram’s publisher Edmund Wee said.

In an Instagram post that acknowledged that “this week has been a tough one for Singapore’s book community”, Epigram wrote that the bookshop will close its doors permanently on Jan 26, 2025, coinciding with the Chinese New Year weekend.

The closure comes as Epigram Coffee Bookshop ends a three-year lease at the Singapore Art Museum.

The bookshop was once known as Huggs-Epigram Coffee Bookshop and used to be located at the Urban Redevelopment Authority Centre on Maxwell Road.

Mr Wee noted that Epigram Coffee Bookshop is a space where book lovers enjoy gathering and where literary events and book launches are held in support of Singapore’s writers.

He added that while the company had to close its first bookshop during the pandemic, this closure “feels more frustrating”.

“We just don’t have anywhere else to go. With rent prices remaining high and few suitable spaces available, we’re left with no choice but to close our doors again.”

Epigram Books pointed out, however, over Instagram, that high rental rates are an issue all over Singapore and do not especially refer to the museum.

The company, which encouraged Singaporeans to keep supporting independent bookstores, will keep its online shop open.

It also has an upcoming closing sale.

Earlier this week, Times Bookstore said that its last day of business is Sunday, Sept 22. /TISG

