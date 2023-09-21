Employer wants new maid, asks if should fire current helper

SINGAPORE: An employer who wanted to replace her maid took to social media asking about the protocol.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the employer wrote:”Hi all. I wish to replace my current helper with a new helper. The current helper has not finished 2 yrs contract but pass the probation period. What is the ideal process? Terminate first or apply for new helper first?”

According to the Manpower Ministry (MOM), “Early termination is allowed to maintain flexibility for you and your MDW, as circumstances may change. Either you or your MDW can terminate the employment contract by giving the notice period stated in the employment contract. If the notice period cannot be given, the party terminating the employment should pay salary in lieu of notice. Notice period can be waived by mutual consent”.

Netizens who commented on the post asked the employer how soon she needed a new maid. One suggested that she apply for a new maid first, before terminating the existing helper. However, the employer then asked if this will then reflect as her employing a second maid. The netizen then replied that during the application process, it could be selected that she was employing a replacement helper instead of a second one.

Another netizen also asked if the employer could do without a helper temporarily, which would indicate that the employer terminate her existing maid first then proceed to find another one.

Earlier this year, not long after a foreign domestic helper asked to be able to hold her passport, her employers hired a replacement maid.

In an anonymous post to a support group on social media for helpers and employers alike, the maid wrote that she reached out to her boss asking if “I can take my passport back and keep it myself and it didnt turned (sic) out well”.

“To my surprise, they already took a replacement maid yesterday and was told to be sent back home by next month after training the new maid”, she wrote. Responding to some comments, the maid also shared that she had to clean a 4-storey house herself and it had a garden. She also had to do the chores for the 9 people living there, which meant she had to wake up at 5.30 am and only finished work at 9.30 pm.

