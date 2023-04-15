Woman wants to terminate her maid’s contract but says the agent ignores her, asks what to do

SINGAPORE: A woman who wanted to terminate her maid’s contract took to social media asking how she could proceed.

In a post to a social media group for foreign domestic helpers and employers, a woman asked others how she could terminate her maid’s contract because her agent was ignoring her. She wrote: “Hi all. Recently I want to terminate the contract with my helper. How to do n what to do? As my agent ignore me”.

The woman continued in the comments section: “My contract stated need to inform the agency 1 mth in advance n allows them to talk with maid. But now I travel back, the agent ignored me .. I don’t know what to do n how to do”.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

Earlier this month, a disgruntled employer took to social media after a maid signed a contract agreeing to be transferred to her. However, after two days, the maid then said that she changed her mind about a family that was offering more.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for employers and helpers, the woman wrote that it was her first time hiring a maid directly without an agency. She added that it was a lot of effort for her to look through the profile of maids. “This particular helper agreed to the salary I offered/off days. She even sign the contract and I applied for transfer”, the woman wrote.

However, “After 2 days of waiting. The employer rejected my transfer & texted me that helper have chosen another family that offered more. Honestly I respect her decision but what made me feel unfair is she had given hope to me by signing the contract and agreeing to transfer”, the employer added.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg