“Now she’s only 34kg” — Maid seeks help for severely malnourished colleague after working with her employer for just 9 months

July 23, 2024

SINGAPORE: A maid sought help online after discovering that one of her fellow domestic helpers was suffering from severe malnutrition.

In a post on the Facebook group ‘MDW in Singapore,’ she revealed that her colleague, also from the same country as her, has only worked for her employer for nine months.

Unfortunately, during this brief period, her colleague’s health has worsened.

“She is very skinny and doesn’t have enough food at all because now she’s only 34 kg,” she wrote. She also saw her picture and noted that she looked extremely thin, almost like she had nothing but skin and bones.

She then asked others in the group whether it was okay to report this issue to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) because her colleague was now “very scared.”

“I’m just waiting for the address so that I can give it to MOM. Thank you so much,” she added.

“The 6ME doctor will find it and will investigate her.”

In the comments section, one netizen advised her to “investigate thoroughly” before making any decisions. She urged the helper to understand the situation first and ask her colleague why she was malnourished.

The netizen also pointed out that, in some cases, domestic helpers might not like the food provided by their employers but may be hesitant to voice their concerns.

This reluctance can sometimes stem from being picky eaters or fearing negative repercussions.

Another netizen added that the helper should ask her colleague if she truly wants help.

She explained that domestic helpers in Singapore undergo a SIT IN PROGRAM (SIP) before starting work, which includes training on where and how to seek help.

Given this, she questioned why the helper herself could not be proactive in seeking assistance.

She emphasized that Singapore is a safe country where no one is above the law, but abuse can happen when helpers choose to remain silent.

The netizen also reminded helpers that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (FAST), HOME (Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics), and the police are always available if they need any help.

Additionally, during the 6-month medical check-up, helpers can inform the doctor if they need assistance.

A third netizen said:

“If your friend is not getting enough food and is losing weight, well the 6ME (6-monthly medical examination) doctor will find it and will investigate her (asking some questions) because MOH/MOM is also monitoring housemaids’ health and condition !!

It is also up to you if you really want to try to report to the MOM or call your friend ‘s agent and consult them first.”

Featured image by Depositphotos

