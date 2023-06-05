Employer says their maid threatens to leave; when given feedback, she makes a scene and starts calling her friends

SINGAPORE: Another frustrated employer took to social media asking what to do about their uncooperative helper.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for employers and domestic helpers, the employer wrote that her maid threatened to leave the family and immediately return to her agency. The employer took to social media asking if it was possible for the maid to go to the agency without her consent, as the maid was a direct hire.

In her post, the employer said that the family had been kind to their helper, and the employer would even help with some of her daughter’s work. The woman wrote that she and her family had even taken their maid overseas. “If i feedback to her to work properly, she makes a scene and starts calling her friends and argues and talk very loudly”, the woman wrote.

She added that while looking for a suitable helper, she needed her current maid to stay for another 15 days to a month and asked if others had any suggestions.

Here’s what netizens who commented on her post said:

Earlier this year, another foreign domestic helper told her employers she was unhappy working for them and asked for a transfer after they refused to lend her money.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for employers and domestic helpers, a woman who seemed to be a maid herself asked others if she’d be blacklisted because she wanted to be transferred. In her post, she presented a hypothetical situation and asked other netizens for their opinions and advice.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg