Employer says he does not want his maid as she cannot cook Indian food, asks what to do as he paid $1800 in agency fees

SINGAPORE: An employer who hired a maid through an agency took to social media asking what to do as he did not find her cooking suitable.

In an anonymous online post, the man wrote that his 37-year-old maid had completed two contracts with two Chinese employers in four years. “She is a very sweet and pleasant lady, and has lots of initiatives in her work like cleaning the fridge and windows while the family is asleep. However, after a few days, we both agree that teaching and learning Indian cooking is difficult both ways. Even though, she is a good cook with Chinese dishes. She finds there are too many spices and powders in Indian cooking which she cannot understand. Due to my health condition, I’m also not able to strain myself teaching”, he wrote.

He explained that he had already paid $1800 in agency fees. He considered sending her back to the agency but felt that this could cause her more loans and not much choice in choosing another employer. The maid was also reluctant to go back to the agency.

“What should I be doing?” he asked.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

