Elvin Ng hopes he’s a better actor now after attending acting course in New York

SINGAPORE: Elvin Ng had the opportunity to do a four-week course at the New York Film Academy last June 2022. However, he asked his audience not to expect too much from him.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, he said, “It is a good thing that the audience has expectations of me. I also have expectations for myself… However, I only took one month of lessons, and although I do have new insights, it doesn’t mean that I have changed.”

He added that he hoped he would return to Singapore showbiz as a “better and more enriched version” of himself, not just as an actor, but as a person.

“After I returned from my course, there were no casting opportunities, and the company also wanted to use the newer artists more… It’s not just me, some artists shoot more shows, and some artists shoot fewer,” the actor admitted.

Elvin Ng will be part of the upcoming Channel 8 drama, My One and Only, with his co-star, Ya Hui.

He stated about the drama: “Ya Hui and I had to act cute… The characters’ ages are a little bit different to our own, but it’s not too different.”

In an Instagram post, Elvin Ng shared photos of himself and Ya Hui preparing for their new drama series.

In his post, he said, “No #cliche good enough, when #love‘s the best one. Especially when it’s a tacky, corny, sticky kind of love. ❤️😘😍 #aawww #sosweet #eewww #couplewear #Wanderful #NumberWan #ShenBaoYou #MyOneandOnly”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELVIN NG 黄俊雄 (@elvinngchoonsiong)

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg