Edwin Tong: Bazaar Geylang Serai not awarded to highest bidder, almost all 700 stalls taken up

SINGAPORE — Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong recently said in parliament on Apr 21 that the People’s Association (PA), through an open tender process, appoints a professional, fair operator to manage and operate the trade fairs and bazaars and also sets the relevant conditions and specifications for the successful operator to ensure that event is held in a suitable, conducive and safe environment for stall operators and patrons alike.

Minister Tong, who is also the deputy chairman of the PA, was answering a parliamentary question by the Workers’ Party member of parliament Faisal Manap, who asked, ‘How does the People’s Association ensure that stall rentals at trade fairs and bazaars that it manages remain affordable to stallholders?’

The recently concluded bazaar at Geylang Serai, traditionally held during the fasting month of Ramadan, has attracted lots of publicity with news of high rental, with some stalls reportedly paying between $16,000 and $24,000. In the early weeks of the bazaar, local media reported that out of the 700 stalls available for rent, there were about 200 stalls not yet taken up.

“A successful tenderer will have to comply with the terms of the tender. The successful tenderer also sets the relevant rental rates for the stalls having regard to factors such as the duration and location of the event, and the type of business, based on market rates. An entity or individual who intends to bid for a stall will know in advance the rental rates which are proposed to be charged, as well as the other details on which the trade fair or bazaar is operated. They can then assess whether to make a bid,” said Minister Tong in parliament.

This year’s bazaar is by far the longest on record, at 36 days, and according to Minister Tong, almost all the 700 stalls were taken up, and a fair number took up more than one stall. A substantial number of stallholders had experienced running their business from previous year’s bazaar or other trade fairs organised by PA or the Merchants’ Association.

“There were several bids, and the tender was then awarded to a consortium of operators. In considering the tender, price is one factor, amongst others. In the present case, the award did not go to the bidder with the highest price,” explained the minister.

“In an effort to support Home-Based Businesses, a section of the Bazaar is reserved for them where they are given stalls at a low-cost rental, at $55 per day. Various community groups, such as NKF, 4PM and Jamiyah Singapore, are provided with complimentary space, at no charge,” added the PA deputy chairman.

The Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai 2023 was awarded by the PA to S-Lite Event Support Pte Ltd at a value of $2,263,000. There were a total of seven companies that submitted a bid for this project and the highest bidder was Cili Padi Auto at $2,532,246, and the lowest bid came from Megaxpress International Pte Ltd at $350,000.

While PA has been in charge of Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai and Hari Raya Light Up since 2014, in 2019, Wisma Geylang Serai took over the responsibility of the overall place-making and programming at the bazaar. Minister Tong said that Wisma Geylang Serai curates the programming at the precinct and the bazaar, which includes the Light Up, concerts, cooking and talk shows, all of which add to the buzz and festive cheer and also generate additional footfall to the bazaar.

