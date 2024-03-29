Home News

ECDA investigating after 11-month old baby burned his hands at childcare centre

By Jewel Stolarchuk

March 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has initiated an investigation following a distressing incident reported by a mother involving her 11-month-old baby at a local childcare centre. The mother has accused the centre of negligence after her infant sustained burns to his hands while under its care.

The mother told 8World that the childcare centre staff asked her son to climb into the outdoor backyard. It is suspected that during this time, the baby came into contact with either the hot artificial turf or a slide, resulting in burns to his hands. Distraught by the incident, the mother promptly reported the matter to both ECDA and the local police.

ECDA has since revealed that it has launched an investigation and instructed the preschool centres involved to ensure that staff remain vigilant when supervising and caring for babies.

The authority said that the safety and well-being of children in pre-school centers is of paramount importance and that it takes lapses that endanger children’s safety seriously.

ECDA assured that it will take action against pre-school operators and staff if there is evidence of negligence.

