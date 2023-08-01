‘Eating Hainanese chicken in the US does not taste the same’ — Foodie man spends 24 hours eating only at Michelin-rated spots in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Chinese-born American YouTuber Mike Chen, well-known for the popular Strictly Dumpling channel, was in Singapore recently, trying out several eateries listed by the Michelin food guide.

Let’s just say the food in Singapore did not disappoint. He seemed to be pretty much blown away.

First, Mr Chen visited hawker stalls, starting with a “Michelin breakfast” at Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun on Beach Road at 8:30 am and ending after a two-and-a-half-hour meal at Born, a fine-dining restaurant that received its first Michelin star this year.

His July 31 (Monday) video, “24 Hours Eating ONLY Michelin Restaurants in Singapore | $2 vs $276 Michelin BREAKFAST vs. DINNER,” has already gotten 95,000 views.

“I explore the culinary marvels of Singapore, a city famed for its blend of traditional flavors and innovative gastronomy. From humble breakfast stalls dishing up comforting rice noodles and congee to dining at a prestigious 1-Michelin-star restaurant, it’s a 24-hour flavor fiesta!” he writes in the caption of his video.

However, Mr Chen appears to have a special place in his heart for Hainanese chicken rice.

For this, he went to Zi Jing Cheng Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice at Alexandra Village Food Centre, at Bukit Mere Lane (which the YouTuber calls one of his favourite hawker centres.)

After breakfast, he rushed to the stall, saying there was a line for the Hainanese chicken rice “at all times,” so he wanted to be one of the first in the queue.

Mr Chen waited half an hour for his order, but it appeared well worth it.

He said that the dish is something that people “gotta have” every time they come to Singapore. And when he lived here, “pretty much every day involved” a plate of the meal.

“I don’t know what it is. Eating Hainanese chicken in the US does not taste the same,” he said, adding, “As many times I’ve come to this country, I don’t think I’ve truly arrived till I’ve had my first plate of Hainanese chicken.” /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts