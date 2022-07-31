Home News Featured News Dr Tan Cheng Bock recovering well after minor surgery

Dr Tan Cheng Bock recovering well after minor surgery

Photo: FB screengrab/ Tan Cheng Bock

By Anna Maria Romero
Veteran politician Tan Cheng Bock is recovering well after undergoing a minor procedure on Friday morning (Jul 28). Upon his doctors’ advice, he had a lesion removed from his lung at the National University Hospital (NUH).

The Progress Singapore Party chairman thanked the NUH staff in a July 30 Facebook post, adding that he will be up and about soon.

“Recently after undergoing some medical examinations, doctors advised that I take the precautionary step of removing a small lesion on my right lung. So yesterday morning, I checked into NUH to have it removed. The operation was successful, I am recovering well and I expect to be discharged in about a week.

I want to thank all the doctors and nurses at NUH for their care. They are a great team!

And I’m looking forward to being up and about again and continuing my walkabouts and other activities!,” he wrote.

Well-wishers, including current PSP chief Francis Yuen, have left hundreds of comments wishing Dr Tan, a beloved figure by many, a speedy recovery.

 Dr Tan, a medical practitioner by profession, used to be a member of the ruling People’s Action Party. 

He served as a Member of Parliament under the PAP at Ayer Rajah for 26 years.

In 2011, he Ieft the party to stand as a candidate in that year’s election, losing by 0.35 per cent to Tony Tan. His attempt to contest in the following presidential election was thwarted due to a controversial change in the criteria for candidacy.

In 2019, along with several others, he founded PSP, becoming its first Secretary-General, a position he held until last year. 

In the General Election of 2020, Dr Tan contested at West Coast GRC and got 48.31 per cent of the vote, but lost to the PAP slate, which includes ministers S Iswaran and Desmond Lee.

/TISG

Tan Cheng Bock: Jobs debate “important reminder on significance of having alternative voice in parliament”

