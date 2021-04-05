Entertainment Arts Disha Patani gives her heart to BTS singer V while fangirling over...

Disha Patani gives her heart to BTS singer V while fangirling over their song ON

Hindustan Times

Entertainment
India — Disha Patani has never shied away from letting the world know that she is a huge BTS fan. On various occasions, the actor has shared her favourite songs by the K-pop group on her Instagram Stories. However, on Sunday, the actor revealed which member she loves the most. Sharing the music video of ON, Disha zoomed in to focus on BTS member V (formally known as Kim Taehyung) and showered him with love.

In the video, she put V in the spotlight, as he performed the intense choreography standing beside fellow member Jin, and added stickers of an animated dancing image and a bear sitting over a heart, with the alphabet “V” resting between the two.

Last July, Disha left BTS fans in India happy by revealing she was a member of the fandom, ARMY. She shared a snapshot of the group’s hit song Boy With Luv and said she was ‘obsessed’ with the track. Disha’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff is also a huge fan of the K-pop group. Last September, the Baaghi 3 star shared a video, dancing on the group’s Grammy-nominated track Dynamite. “Anyone else in love with bts’ new single! #dynamite @bts.bighitofficial,” he said while sharing the dance video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Disha was last seen in Malang, which released a month before the Covid-19 induced lockdown came in place. The actor will soon appear in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is slated to release this Eid. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda. It is co-produced by Salman, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri, under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.

The actor is also filming her upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. She stars alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 11, 2022.

