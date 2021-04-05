International CIA posts 'spot the difference' tweet. Can you find them all?

International
India — If you’re someone who follows Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the foreign intelligence service of the federal government of the United States, on social media, you may be aware of the puzzle posts they often share. These are the posts that many love to solve as they engage them into the laborious yet fun process of finding the answers. Just like this ‘spot the difference’ post shared by the agency.

“Can you spot the differences?” they wrote and also asked people to reply saying how many they could find.

Take a look at their post to see if you can find all the differences.

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 1,900 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

Did you manage to find all the differences? If you’re still scratching your head, this reply by CIA, on their own tweet, will help you.

“How did you do?” the agency wrote and tweeted:

There were some who said that they could spot more differences.

