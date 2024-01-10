SINGAPORE: Shocked and frustrated, Ms Magdalene Soh vowed never to “patronize” a restaurant again after discovering a worm in her soup.

“Bought their Signature Superior Soup from Lao Jiang Superior Soup (Punggol Oasis Terrace) and was SHOCKED to find this creature inside the soup 😱😱😱😱😱😱 Makes me wanna vomit when I’m doing this post 😱😱😱😱😱😱,” Ms Soh wrote on Facebook Group ‘COMPLAINT SINGAPORE’ on Jan 9.

She also attached a photo of the receipt, a full photo of her soup (with the worm in it), and a close-up shot of the folded, slimy worm.

According to the post, Ms Soh was not feeling well and wanted to have some “soupy stuff” for her lunch. At around 12:28 PM, she bought “Teochew Batang Fish Soup” and “Signature Superior Soup” from Lao Jiang Superior Soup.

She ended her post by saying, “she was so so not going to patronise this store anymore.”

‘Netizens: Report to SFA’

After seeing Ms Soh’s post, several netizens urged her to report her case to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

“Complain to SFA (Singapore Food Agency),” one netizen wrote. Another netizen said he has stopped eating out because “you never know what you’re eating.” One more netizen took pity on Ms Soh, “Poor thing u are sick n found this in Yr food.”

Lodging Complaints to SFA

The Singapore Food Agency was founded as a Statutory Board to supervise food security and safety under the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment. The goal of SFA is to guarantee and secure a safe food supply.

SFA usually conducts food hygiene standards inspections at retail locations and will take enforcement action if violations are discovered.

However, while the SFA is constantly working to ensure that the regulatory measures are properly enforced, it is also important for consumers and the food industry to play their part.

If you notice any unsanitary conditions in your local retail food establishment, please do not hesitate to report it to the SFA’s website at www.sfa.gov.sg or through their online feedback form at https://form.gov.sg/6514e1564fec5f0012d62b48