SINGAPORE: A diner shared “not-so-positive feedback” on social media after an unpleasant experience at the Fu Ji Fuzhou Fishball Wantan Mee stall in Maxwell Food Centre.

The diner shared that he felt wronged by the hawker when he ordered a $5 bowl of noodles and opted to pay via QR code but was met with an unexpected reaction.

He shared, “As the stall offers QR code payment (as seen in the photos), after placing my order, I scanned the QR code to pay, no questions asked.

This is like clockwork, which is what I do at every stall in Singapore & I believe it is the case for most people here too.”

But the hawker berated him, saying, “Who asked you to scan to pay?! I don’t have my phone with me, you know? How am I supposed to know whether you paid?! The words on your app are so small, how am I supposed to see them (after I showed him up close)?!”

Perplexed, the diner calmly explained that most customers scan and pay automatically when a QR code is visible, suggesting that the hawker should cover the QR codes or verbally inform customers if QR payments are not accepted. Despite his explanation, the hawker continued to scold him.

On the other hand, the hawker claimed that he assumed the diner would pay with the $5 note he was holding before opting for the QR payment.

The diner explained he was running low on physical cash and used the QR code to preserve his remaining cash for other needs.

However, the hawker answered, “What if the $5 noodles isn’t available?” Despite the tension, the hawker continued cooking and served the ordered noodles.

After getting the noodles, the diner noted, “This is my first time here so I’m not sure if this $5 portion is standard or smaller than usual out of the uncle’s pique.”

He remarked that the noodles were “edible at best” and felt that the hawker’s behaviour was uncalled for, given the widespread practice of QR code payments at hawker centres. “I feel wronged,” he said.

According to him:

“Unless there is a notice indicating that the QR payment method isn’t available (some food establishments do that, when a payment method isn’t available), isn’t it reasonable & logical to assume that the QR code is available for us to scan & pay?

Do we really need to take an extra step and confirm with owners that we intend to pay by QR (‘Uncle, I pay by QR code hor!’).”

He added, “I don’t expect extraordinary service from hawkers or super friendly and polite hawkers. With only a few dollars we pay per meal, we can’t expect that much.

But this hawker went out of his way to be rude to me, which was uncalled for.”

“Anyway, if I’m in the wrong, I apologise and promise to do better. And if so, I guess that together with me, 99 per cent of stalls in Singapore have also been incorrect to adopt such a common practice.”

He noted that if otherwise, he hoped his experience would serve as a cautionary tale for others visiting the stall.

He also voiced his concern for Singapore’s reputation if tourists patronise the stall and get the brunt of the hawker’s “subpar service.”

The post quickly garnered attention and sparked reactions among Singaporean commenters.

One commenter agreed with the diner: “If PayNow isn’t accepted, don’t display the QR code. If it’s displayed, customers shouldn’t need to ask.

The portion size also looks small for $5. Thanks for letting us know.”

Another commenter echoed similar sentiments, sharing, “Thanks for sharing, dislike snarky service, will definitely avoid.”

However, not everyone sided with the diner. One commenter argued, “Of course it’s your fault! Normally people ask the hawker first before making payment.

I’ve seen many do that because some hawkers reject scan QR code payments.” He shared, “I stopped using QR codes due to scams; you never know what website or page you’ll end up on.”

He added that the diner deserved the smaller portion because he was impolite by not asking permission to use the QR code, emphasising, “Lesson here: ask first!” /TISG

