Diner shocked to receive bill with over $80 GST and service charge fees

June 28, 2024
SINGAPORE: A recent dining experience at Putien Great World City left a diner in disbelief as he received a bill with over $80 in GST and service charge fees.

Venting his frustration on social media group Complaint Singapore, the diner recounted his evening out with two other couples, where he claimed the culinary offerings failed to match the hefty price tag.

“We had dinner with two couples (six people in total) at Putien Great World City. The GST and service charge amounted to over $80. The starters were lacklustre; six adults shared some seaweed taupok and a few pieces of cold intestines. For the main course, we ordered the $388 set. We didn’t order any fancy drinks, just two Chinese teas and four plain chrysanthemum teas,” he shared.

Taken aback when the bill arrived, revealing a staggering total of $505, he said, “The food wasn’t impressive and I wouldn’t return.”

Sparking a flurry of responses from fellow diners who shared similar sentiments, one commenter lamented the rising costs of dining out, noting, “Restaurant dining can be expensive when they add on 10% service charge and GST. You could get a spread of good food at a coffee shop for the same amount.”

Others echoed the same dissatisfaction with the prices given the food quality of the restaurant, another recalled a disappointing experience with Putien’s breakfast buffet, exclaiming, “Their weekend buffet had no meat at all, just mee hoon, veggies, and buns, yet it cost nearly $70 for two people!”

Another diner suggested, “Better to choose dishes directly from the menu to suit your preferences.”

Meanwhile, concerns about the escalating costs of dining out were raised by many, with one commenter noting how restaurant prices seemed to have inflated drastically over the past few years.

“Actually, now all restaurant prices are inflated as well. Hawker prices became coffee shop prices, coffee shop prices became food court prices, food court prices turned into eateries’ prices, and eateries’ prices rose to restaurant prices. Restaurant prices have gone up by another 10 to 20% over the past three years,” the user lamented.

The sentiment was echoed by several others who admitted to avoiding restaurants altogether due to these additional charges. “Service charge and GST are a killer for dining now,” one said, while another quipped, “No money, eat hawker food.” /TISG

