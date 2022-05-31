Dee Kosh says “Go crazy with the memes and attacking me” after admitting to sexual offences involving underage boys

- Advertisement -

Former YouTuber and radio disc jockey Dee Kosh took to Instagram to say his piece on Monday (May 30) after admitting to sexual offences involving two underage teenage boys.

In an Instagram story, 33-year-old Darryl Ian Koshy wrote: “Alot to say & explain But not the right time Please leave my loved ones and people I care for out of it Go crazy with the memes and attacking me. Have a field day,” he added.

Dee Kosh pleaded guilty to one charge for the offence and another charge under the Children and Young Persons Act for the attempted sexual exploitation of a young person.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge under the Films Act for making an obscene film. He had filmed himself in 2016 or 2017 engaging in sex acts with a man aged between 23 and 25.

The First Victim

Dee Kosh messaged his first victim in March 2018 using Instagram. When the victim said that he was under 16 years of age, Dee Kosh suggested moving their conversation to a Telegram “Secret Chat”.

In the Secret Chat, messages could be set to be automatically deleted and Kosh would be notified if a screenshot was taken. The messages could not be forwarded to others.

Dee Kosh offered the victim S$100 to S$250 in exchange for sexual services.

The Second Victim

Dee Kosh met his second victim outside Takashimaya along Orchard Road during a video shoot in February 2017. They briefly spoke and started communicating via WhatsApp Messenger.

The victim informed Dee Kosh that he was under the age of 18. Despite this, Dee Kosh suggested that the victim work for him, offering to teach him about production work, how to take selfies and “help create a confident boy”.

Dee Kosh’s conversation with the victim was recorded on video by the victim’s roommate using another phone.

After initiating a “question game” during one of their conversations, Dee Kosh started to ask the victim questions of a sexual nature. He then told the victim that he had an “indecent proposal”. He suggested that they move their conversation to Snapchat, which shares some of the features of a “Secret Chat”.

Dee Kosh also asked the victim for a shirtless picture so that he could “blackmail” him if he talked. The boy did not oblige but assured Dee Kosh that he would not talk.

Dee Kosh also asked the victim what it would take for him to allow someone to perform a sexual act on him, adding that he would be blindfolded and would not know the gender of the person.

Eventually, Dee Kosh revealed that the person who would perform the sexual act was himself, and offered S$400 if the victim would let him do so. He gradually raised this amount to S$2,000 after the victim repeatedly declined the offer.

The Third Victim

In 2016, Dee Kosh invited his third victim, who was 23 to 25 years old at the time, to his house. The victim went because he thought it might lead to a recruitment opportunity at Dee Kosh’s production company.

Dee Kosh performed a sexual act on the victim. Subsequently, the victim would go to Dee Kosh’s house, and they engaged in paid and unpaid sexual acts from 2016 to 2020.

On one of these occasions between 2016 and 2017, Dee Kosh used a hidden camera to film them having sex. This was done without the victim’s knowledge or consent.

If convicted under the Children and Young Persons Act for attempted sexual exploitation of a young person, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

If found guilty of communications for the purpose of obtaining sexual services of a minor, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined.

The penalty for making an obscene film is a jail term of up to two years and a fine of between S$20,000 and S$40,000.

