;
Business Featured News

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta makes over $17.8M in 2 weeks by selling more than 500K shares

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 20, 2024

SINGAPORE: Piyush Gupta, the chief executive of Singapore’s largest bank DBS, cashed out DBS Group shares several times this month, earning an estimated profit of more than $17.8 million over a period of two weeks.

According to information disclosed by DBS Group to the Singapore Exchange on 17 May, Mr Gupta sold 50,000 shares at $35.42626 per share on 15 May and another 75,000 shares at $35.62 per share on 16 May.

Mr Gupta’s selling spree began earlier this month, when he sold 75,000 shares at $35.7443 per share on 3 May. He then sold 20,000 shares at $35.78 per share on 6 May and a further 130,000 shares at $35.90 per share the very next day (7 May). He also cashed out 150,000 shares on 10 May at $35.40 per share.

In total, Gupta has sold over 500,000 shares of DBS this month, with the lucrative transactions earning him more than $17.8 million.

Interestingly, the profits from the sale of the shares this month exceed the $11.2 million pay he was slated to receive in 2023 – a pay package that was slashed by 27 per cent due to a string of service outages involving the banking giant.

See also  DBS crowned as Southeast Asia's most profitable bank

This flurry of share sales comes at a remarkable time for DBS Bank. Earlier this year, DBS reached a historic milestone, becoming the first Singapore company to achieve a market capitalization of over $100 billion.

Read more: DBS CEO Piyush Gupta sells bank shares worth S$2.7M

TISG/

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Malls and brands are urged to combine entertainment, technology, and authenticity to thrive in the next era of retail

November 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore SMEs scale back on export payments to focus on domestic priorities amid rising costs and economic pressures: Report

November 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Fresh graduate contemplates two companies with $200 compensation difference

November 29, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Lifestyle

Cybersecurity expert steals from his daughter’s savings account to fund his gambling addiction

November 30, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

MAS: Singapore banks remain ‘strong’ and rise in corporate borrowing expected

November 30, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Malls and brands are urged to combine entertainment, technology, and authenticity to thrive in the next era of retail

November 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

ENHYPEN commemorates their 4th year with outstanding accomplishments and expansion

November 30, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.