SINGAPORE: A dad took to social media to express dissatisfaction with a drink they purchased for their son because his cup was not empty after the boy had consumed the beverage entirely.

In a Jan 26 (Sunday) post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE group page, a Facebook user who goes by Le Hkh wrote, “I bought a soya drink for my boy, and the cup was still full of ice after he finished his drink.”

The dad also posted two photos of a tall takeaway cup from Rasapura Masters, the food court at Marina Bay Sands. When the images were taken, the cup appeared to be at least three-quarters full of ice.

However, comments on Le Hkh’s post said this situation is not unusual.

One woman wrote that stalls today serve drinks with a lot of ice but appear to have a smaller amount of the drink itself. When customers ask for less ice, companies have to pay more as this requires them to provide more of the drink order.

Others also complained of receiving drinks with ice filled to the brim of cups, and while this is often appreciated in ordinarily hot and humid Singapore, now that the weather is cooler, there’s no need for so much ice.

A commenter said they had experienced the same at a Toa Payoh food court, and after a few mouthfuls, their drink was finished. “They never increase the price, but (they) increase the ice,” another chimed.

One wrote that beverages nowadays feel like 80 per cent ice and 20 per cent of the actual drink, while another wrote that it seemed to be fifty-fifty. Another joked that we’ve entered an “ice age.”

A group member wrote that this also happens at street markets (pasar malam).

The Independent Singapore contacted the dad and Koufu, who manages Rasapura Masters, for further comment or updates. While we have yet to hear back from Le Hkh, a representative from Koufu told us, “The Soya Drink prepared by the staff is not to the correct quality standard. Rasapura Masters Management Team apologises for the unpleasant experience and will retrain the staff on the correct drinks preparation procedure to ensure such an incident will not happen again.” /TISG

